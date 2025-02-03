Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Sibutu Passage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SIBUTU PASSAGE (Feb. 6, 2025) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), left, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) transit the Sibutu Passage Feb. 6, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Walker)