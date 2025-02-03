Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Balabac strait [Image 21 of 31]

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Transits the Balabac strait

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 5, 2025) Information Systems Technician 1st Michel Carballo stands watch as the helmsman aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) while transiting the Balabac Strait Feb. 5, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 04:16
    VIRIN: 250205-N-BT947-1016
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    South China Sea

    USS Princeton
    CG 59
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE
    Balabac Strait

