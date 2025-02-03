Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General [Image 10 of 10]

    Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Cruz Negron, right, 35th Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) war reserve materiel (WRM) supervisor, shows Col. Michael Fea, center right, Pacific Air Forces surgeon general, a WRM container during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The 35th MDSS warehouse ensures mission readiness by housing critical medical equipment readily available for any real-world contingency, a vital aspect in sustaining the health and operational capability of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PACAF
    Team Misawa
    35th MDG
    PACAF Surgeon General

