Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Cruz Negron, right, 35th Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) war reserve materiel (WRM) supervisor, shows Col. Michael Fea, center right, Pacific Air Forces surgeon general, a WRM container during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The 35th MDSS warehouse ensures mission readiness by housing critical medical equipment readily available for any real-world contingency, a vital aspect in sustaining the health and operational capability of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|8858612
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-VB704-1412
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
