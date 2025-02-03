Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Cruz Negron, right, 35th Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) war reserve materiel (WRM) supervisor, shows Col. Michael Fea, center right, Pacific Air Forces surgeon general, a WRM container during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The 35th MDSS warehouse ensures mission readiness by housing critical medical equipment readily available for any real-world contingency, a vital aspect in sustaining the health and operational capability of the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)