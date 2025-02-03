Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erik Baker, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) chief medical enlisted force, Col. Michael Fea, center, PACAF surgeon general, and Staff Sgt. Jose Cruz Negron, 35th Medical Support Squadron war reserve materiel supervisor, speak with one another during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. During their visit to Misawa AB’s medical units, the PACAF surgeon general and chief of medical enlisted forces assessed the team’s readiness and operational effectiveness in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|8858611
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-VB704-1390
|Resolution:
|5391x3587
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
