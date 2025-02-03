Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Fea, right, Pacific Air Forces surgeon general, talks with Airman 1st Class Alecsander Carter-Early, 35th Health Care Operation Squadron administrative technician, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. Fea highlighted the importance of medical readiness and innovation during the tour, focusing on the roles every medic must fulfill in propelling the Air Force medical service into the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)