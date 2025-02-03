Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Leonard Tesoro, right, 35th Medical Support Squadron clinical laboratory flight commander, explains the laboratory analysis process to identify potential biological threats during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The biomedical detection flight plays a vital role in force health protection, monitoring environmental hazards, detecting biological threats, and ensuring the safety of personnel to sustain mission readiness within the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)