Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Fea, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) surgeon general, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Jerry Byrom, center, after his brief during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The PACAF surgeon general and chief medical enlisted forces visited Misawa AB’s medical units to examine mission-oriented capabilities in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
