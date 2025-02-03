Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Fea, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) surgeon general, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Jerry Byrom, center, after his brief during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The PACAF surgeon general and chief medical enlisted forces visited Misawa AB’s medical units to examine mission-oriented capabilities in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)