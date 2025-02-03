Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mickayla Michka, center, 35th Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technician, briefs Col. Michael Fea, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) surgeon general, and Chief Master Sgt. Erik Baker, PACAF chief medical enlisted force, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The 35th Medical Group plays a vital role in sustaining warfighter readiness by providing comprehensive medical care and rapid response to Airmen, families and joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)