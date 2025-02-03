Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General [Image 4 of 10]

    Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mickayla Michka, center, 35th Surgical Operations Squadron surgical technician, briefs Col. Michael Fea, left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) surgeon general, and Chief Master Sgt. Erik Baker, PACAF chief medical enlisted force, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. The 35th Medical Group plays a vital role in sustaining warfighter readiness by providing comprehensive medical care and rapid response to Airmen, families and joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 22:04
    Photo ID: 8858606
    VIRIN: 250123-F-VB704-1277
    Resolution: 5594x3722
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PACAF
    Team Misawa
    35th MDG
    PACAF Surgeon General

