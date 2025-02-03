Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Fea, center left, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) surgeon general, and his team share a moment with Col. Matthew Kenkel, center, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, and his team before a meeting during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. During their visit to Misawa AB’s medical units, the PACAF surgeon general and chief of medical enlisted forces assessed the team’s readiness and operational effectiveness in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)