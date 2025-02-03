U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Fea, center, Pacific Air Forces surgeon general, greets members assigned to the 35th Medical Group (MDG) during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. During the tour, Fea recognized the 35th MDG’s contributions to force health protection and its role in Indo-Pacific mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 22:04
|Photo ID:
|8858603
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-VB704-1095
|Resolution:
|5966x3969
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.