Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Fea, center, Pacific Air Forces surgeon general, greets members assigned to the 35th Medical Group (MDG) during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. During the tour, Fea recognized the 35th MDG’s contributions to force health protection and its role in Indo-Pacific mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)