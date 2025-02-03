Misawa’s 35th Medical Group Hosts PACAF Surgeon General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michelle Guilford, 35th Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) medical readiness flight commander, briefs Col. Michael Fea, center left, Pacific Air Forces surgeon general, during a tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 23, 2025. In wartime emergencies or natural disasters with mass casualties, the 35th MDSS relies on an emergency treatment bay for rapid response, ensuring the 35th Medical Group can provide critical care and sustain a medically ready force across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)