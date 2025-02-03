SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician 2 Cody Cochran, a color guardsman assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command, left, stands at attention while holding a ceremonial M14 rifle during the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. Cochran joined service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Air Force to present the colors during an event broadcasted to millions of Americans nationwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)