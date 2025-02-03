SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Courtney Saloy, 6th Air Refueling Wing honor guardsman, holds a ceremonial M14 rifle while performing the presentation of the colors for the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. Saloy joined eight service members assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command in performing this ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)