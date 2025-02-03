U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Courtney Saloy, 6th Air Refueling Wing honor guardsman, holds a ceremonial M14 rifle while performing the presentation of the colors for the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. Saloy joined eight service members assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command in performing this ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|8853245
|VIRIN:
|250202-F-XY101-1034
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.