SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

U.S. Army Specialist Donnell Johnson, a color guardsman assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command, waits at attention with other service members assigned to SOCOM to perform the presentation of the colors for the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. Soldiers, Marines, Sailors and Airmen worked as a joint force to perform the ceremony in front of millions of people watching nationwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)