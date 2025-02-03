SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Specialist Donnell Johnson, left, and Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mario Robles-Rodriguez, color guardsmen assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command, present the colors during the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. The U.S. color guardsmen are the preeminent ceremonial units in the world, honoring U.S. military heritage and embodying personal and professional excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)