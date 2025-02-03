U.S. Army Specialist Donnell Johnson, left, and Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mario Robles-Rodriguez, color guardsmen assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command, present the colors during the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. The U.S. color guardsmen are the preeminent ceremonial units in the world, honoring U.S. military heritage and embodying personal and professional excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|8853243
|VIRIN:
|250202-F-XY101-1031
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.