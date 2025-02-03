SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Color guardsmen assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command prepare to present the colors for the Star Spangled Banner during the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. Soldiers, Marines, Sailors and Airmen from the U.S. Special Operations Command worked jointly to perform the ceremony in front of millions of people watching nationwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)