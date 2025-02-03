SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

Color Guardsmen assigned to MacDill Air Force Base and the U.S. Special Operations Command stand at attention on the field of the Camping World Stadium for the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. The service members displayed the flags of each branch of service for the presentation of the colors during the singing of the national anthem by country singer Presley Tennant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|8853242
|VIRIN:
|250202-F-XY101-1029
|Resolution:
|8014x5343
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
