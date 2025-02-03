SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan James, a color guardsman assigned to the Special Operations Command, holds the Space Force flag while at attention during the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. James joined service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Navy to present the colors during an event broadcasted to millions of Americans nationwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)