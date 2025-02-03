U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan James, a color guardsman assigned to the Special Operations Command, holds the Space Force flag while at attention during the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. James joined service members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Navy to present the colors during an event broadcasted to millions of Americans nationwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|8853244
|VIRIN:
|250202-F-XY101-1033
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Derrick Bole