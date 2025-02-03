SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mario Robles-Rodriguez, left, and Cpl. Luis Labra, assigned to the U.S. Special Operations Command, prepares to present the colors for the Star Spangled Banner during the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. The Marines joined service members from the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force to present the colors during an event broadcasted to millions of Americans nationwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|8853238
|VIRIN:
|250202-F-XY101-1008
|Resolution:
|7231x4821
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
