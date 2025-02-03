SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of Central Florida prepare for a performance during the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. These cadets spread the flag while color guardsmen from teams assigned to MacDill Air Force Base presented the colors during the singing of the National Anthem by country singer Presley Tennant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)
