SOCOM joint color guard shine at the 2025 Pro Bowl

Soldiers, Marines, Sailors and Airmen assigned as Color Guardsmen representing MacDill Air Force Base and the U.S. Special Operations Command march onto the Camping World Stadium field during the 2025 National Football League Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2, 2025. The service members volunteered to present the colors for the singing of the Star Spangled Banner by country singer Presley Tennant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole)