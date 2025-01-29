U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald Holmes, 35th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance (CATM) section chief, marks shots on a target at Misawa Air Base, Jan. 29, 2025. CATM trainers play a key role in developing Airmen’s lethality and precision, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to attack to defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 02:42
|Photo ID:
|8848786
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-NU460-1588
|Resolution:
|8102x5401
|Size:
|25.91 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bullseye [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.