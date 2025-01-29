Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald Holmes, 35th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance (CATM) section chief, speaks with Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs public affairs journeyman, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Instruction from CATM trainers ensure Airmen meet operational standards, reinforcing mission readiness across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

