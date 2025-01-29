Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Donald Holmes, 35th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance (CATM) section chief, speaks with Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle, 35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs public affairs journeyman, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Instruction from CATM trainers ensure Airmen meet operational standards, reinforcing mission readiness across the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)