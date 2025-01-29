Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Preston Holladay, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire crew chief, aims an M4 carbine at targets during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The course focus is to enhance Airmen’s capabilities in base defense, rapid response, wartime operations and deterrence against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)