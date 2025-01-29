Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

M4 Carbine ammunition lies on a table during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The course focus is to enhance the capabilities of Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing in base defense, rapid response, wartime operations and deterrence against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)