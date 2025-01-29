Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing review target results with Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) trainers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. Instruction from CATM trainers ensure Airmen meet operational standards, reinforcing mission readiness across the base. Instruction from CATM trainers ensures Airmen meet operational standards, reinforcing mission readiness across the base and enabling the 35th Fighter Wing to defend the U.S. and Japan, deter adversaries, and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)