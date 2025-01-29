Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Preston Holladay, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire crew chief, aims an M4 carbine at a target during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The CATM course provides hands-on instruction to ensure Airmen meet the standards for weapon handling, accuracy, and safety. This training is vital for maintaining readiness enabling Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing to support peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)