    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Preston Holladay, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire crew chief, aims an M4 carbine at a target during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The CATM course provided hands-on instruction to ensure Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing meet Air Force standards for weapon handling, accuracy, and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 02:42
    Photo ID: 8848782
    VIRIN: 250129-F-NU460-1174
    Resolution: 8228x5485
    Size: 33.77 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Bullseye [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    M4
    CATM
    Readiness
    Lethality

