U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Preston Holladay, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire crew chief, aims an M4 carbine at a target during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The CATM course provided hands-on instruction to ensure Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing meet Air Force standards for weapon handling, accuracy, and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)