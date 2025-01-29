U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Preston Holladay, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron fire crew chief, aims an M4 carbine at a target during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. The CATM course provided hands-on instruction to ensure Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing meet Air Force standards for weapon handling, accuracy, and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 02:42
|Photo ID:
|8848782
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-NU460-1174
|Resolution:
|8228x5485
|Size:
|33.77 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bullseye [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.