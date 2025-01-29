Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Orlin Loving, 35th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance (CATM) trainer, poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. CATM trainers play a critical role in developing Airmen’s capabilities and precision, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to attack to defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)