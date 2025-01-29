U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Orlin Loving, 35th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance (CATM) trainer, poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. CATM trainers play a critical role in developing Airmen’s capabilities and precision, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s readiness to attack to defend. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2025 02:42
|Photo ID:
|8848788
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-NU460-1973
|Resolution:
|7363x4909
|Size:
|36.66 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bullseye [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.