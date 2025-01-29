Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

M4 carbines lie on the ground during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) course at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2025. CATM trainers provide expert instruction to ensure Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing remain proficient and ready to effectively defend the U.S. and Japan and deter adversaries in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)