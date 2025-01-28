Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee has a traditional Japanese kimono fitted to her during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Attendees had the chance to immerse themselves in the Japanese custom of wearing a kimono, deepening their cultural understanding and strengthening ties between U.S. and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)