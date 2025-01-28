Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Culture Day attendees pose for a photo during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Attendees had the chance to immerse themselves in the Japanese custom of wearing a kimono, deepening their cultural understanding and strengthening ties between U.S. and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)