    Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance [Image 9 of 14]

    Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Culture Day attendees pose for a photo during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Attendees had the chance to immerse themselves in the Japanese custom of wearing a kimono, deepening their cultural understanding and strengthening ties between U.S. and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 21:00
    Photo ID: 8847126
    VIRIN: 250124-F-LX373-1013
    Resolution: 7411x4163
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

    Japan

    Culture
    Yokota
    Tradition
    Partnership
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th AW

