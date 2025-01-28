Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

The U.S. and Japanese communities came together for the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24.



Japan Culture Day began with a traditional sake barrel opening ceremony, attended by U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander; Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Yuichi Hosokawa; Operations Support Wing commander; Takahiro Hayashi, labor management organization Yokota branch chief; and Hina Kato, hosting organization president, to foster unity and strengthen ties within the U.S.-Japan alliance.



The hosting non-profit organization consisted of Japanese employees at Yokota and has been a key facilitator of morale, welfare and recreational activities for over 70 years. The organization has played an essential role in strengthening ties between the U.S. military and local Japanese communities.



“This event celebrates the new year and strengthens ties within the Yokota community,” said Hina Kato, hosting organization president.



Several cultural booths were set up to offer participants a variety of hands-on Japanese experiences, including yosakoi dance, lion dance, mochi pounding, tea ceremonies, kimono wearing, and more. These activities provided a unique opportunity for U.S. community members to immerse in Japanese heritage, all while fostering deeper connections between American and Japanese personnel.



“This event fosters an opportunity for us to better understand our Japanese counterparts, allowing us to communicate more effectively,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th AW commander. “It strengthens our unity and brings us closer together.”



Cultural exchanges like Japan Culture Day, bridge gaps and build lasting understanding, bolstering collaboration efforts on and off base. These shared experiences also reinforce the importance of U.S.-Japan relations that enhance both nation’s commitment to operational readiness, warfighting posture, stability and ultimately, interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region.

