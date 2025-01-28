Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Takahiro Hayashi, labor management organization Yokota branch chief; Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Yuichi Hosokawa, Operations Support Wing commander; Hina Kato, hosting organization president and U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, opens a barrel of Japanese sake during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Japan Culture Day constructs cultural bonds at Yokota that directly enhance U.S.-Japan partnerships through interoperability and understanding, creating a more lethal and cohesive force ready to face challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)