From left, Takahiro Hayashi, labor management organization Yokota branch chief; Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Yuichi Hosokawa, Operations Support Wing commander; Hina Kato, hosting organization president and U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, opens a barrel of Japanese sake during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Japan Culture Day constructs cultural bonds at Yokota that directly enhance U.S.-Japan partnerships through interoperability and understanding, creating a more lethal and cohesive force ready to face challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 21:00
|Photo ID:
|8847122
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-LX373-1008
|Resolution:
|7037x3955
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance
Japan