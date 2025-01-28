Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance [Image 5 of 14]

    Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, Takahiro Hayashi, labor management organization Yokota branch chief; Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Yuichi Hosokawa, Operations Support Wing commander; Hina Kato, hosting organization president and U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, opens a barrel of Japanese sake during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Japan Culture Day constructs cultural bonds at Yokota that directly enhance U.S.-Japan partnerships through interoperability and understanding, creating a more lethal and cohesive force ready to face challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 21:00
    Photo ID: 8847122
    VIRIN: 250124-F-LX373-1008
    Resolution: 7037x3955
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance [Image 14 of 14], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

    Japan

    Culture
    Yokota
    Tradition
    Partnership
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th AW

