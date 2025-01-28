Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance [Image 6 of 14]

    Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A cast of Japanese sake is displayed during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Japan Culture Day provided an opportunity for cultural exchange to strengthen ties and enhance mutual understanding between U.S. and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 21:00
    Photo ID: 8847123
    VIRIN: 250124-F-LX373-1009
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Japan

    Culture
    Yokota
    Tradition
    Partnership
    374th Airlift Wing
    374th AW

