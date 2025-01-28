Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force perform the yosakoi for observers during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The yosakoi is a high-energy dance style that combines traditional movements with modern music, typically performed by large teams at festivals and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)