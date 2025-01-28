Members from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force perform the yosakoi for observers during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The yosakoi is a high-energy dance style that combines traditional movements with modern music, typically performed by large teams at festivals and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8847119
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-LX373-1002
|Resolution:
|6476x4317
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance
Japan