Event volunteers pose for a photo during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Japan Culture Day provided an opportunity for cultural exchange to strengthen ties and enhance mutual understanding between U.S. and Japanese personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 21:00
|Photo ID:
|8847131
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-LX373-1019
|Resolution:
|7478x4985
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance [Image 14 of 14], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance
Japan