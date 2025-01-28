A volunteer dressed as a lion performs a shishi-mae dance during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. The lion dance is a significant part of Japanese tradition, dating back to the year 752. It is performed to bring good luck and to drive away evil spirits, particularly during the New Year and other festivals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance
