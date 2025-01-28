Annual Japan Culture Day strengthens US-Japan alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees queue for Japanese food during the annual Japan Culture Day at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Japan Culture Day constructs cultural bonds at Yokota that directly enhance U.S.-Japan partnerships through interoperability and understanding, creating a more lethal and cohesive force ready to face challenges in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)