Fighters fly over cloudy skies

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. The F-15E is a two-seat, dual-role, totally integrated fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and deep interdiction missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
