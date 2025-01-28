Fighters fly over cloudy skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. The A-10 was designed specifically for the close air support mission and has the ability to combine large military loads, long loiter times and a wide combat radius. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)