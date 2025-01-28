Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighters fly over cloudy skies [Image 1 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 09:19
    Photo ID: 8844969
    VIRIN: 250123-F-HP405-1115
    Resolution: 4789x3186
    Size: 786.68 KB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighters fly over cloudy skies [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies
    Fighters fly over cloudy skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    AFCENT
    A-10 Thunderbolt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download