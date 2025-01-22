A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle is refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. The F-15E's superior maneuverability and acceleration are achieved through its high engine thrust-to-weight ratio and low-wing loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8844975
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-HP405-1294
|Resolution:
|5529x3679
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighters fly over cloudy skies [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.