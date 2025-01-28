Fighters fly over cloudy skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. A-10s assigned to CENTCOM conduct close air support, airborne forward air control, and combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)