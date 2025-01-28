Fighters fly over cloudy skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. The Strike Eagle is one of many assets assigned to CENTCOM, conducting missions maintaining peace and security in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)