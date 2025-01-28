Fighters fly over cloudy skies

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. The A-10s assigned to CENTCOM complete missions consisting of close air support, airborne forward air control, and combat search and rescue in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8844974
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-HP405-1265
|Resolution:
|3108x2068
|Size:
|435.54 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
