Fighters fly over cloudy skies

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle departs after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. A multi-mission avionics system sets the F-15E apart from other fighter aircraft. It includes a heads-up display, advanced radar, inertial navigation system, flight instruments, ultrahigh frequency communications, tactical navigation system, and an instrument landing system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)