Fighters fly over cloudy skies

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs depart after being refueled over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. The Thunderbolt II’s 30mm GAU-8/A Gatling gun can fire 3,900 rounds a minute and can defeat an array of ground targets to include tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)