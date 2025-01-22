Fighters fly over cloudy skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 23, 2025. The F-15E is an all-weather, extremely maneuverable, tactical fighter designed to permit the Air Force to gain and maintain air supremacy over the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)