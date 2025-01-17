Service members participate in inaugural parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jennifer Kempe, a horn player with the U.S. Army Field Band, stands at attention during the inaugural parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Field Band fosters the support of the American people for members of the armed forces and supports diplomatic efforts around the world through their performances. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jazmin Smith)